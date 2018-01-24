Collins Named To 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins was named tonight to the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars, taking place on Friday, Feb. 9 (9 p.m.) during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA. Voting for the game was conducted by NBA assistant coaches.

For the fourth consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world.

Collins, the 19th overall pick by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft, has played in 40 games (four starts) this season, averaging 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 22.1 minutes (.590 FG%, .736 FT%).

Collins leads all rookies in bpg, FG% and offensive rebounds (112), ranking fourth in rpg, fifth in double-doubles (four), eighth in ppg and 10th in FT%. Among all NBA players, he ranks fifth in the NBA in FG%, eighth in Effective FG% (.593), 28th in bpg and tied for 35th in rpg. He’s reached double figures 22 times and has six double-digit rebounding games.

In his first career start (11/22 vs. LAC), he finished with 14 points (7-9 FGs), 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists (the only Atlanta rookie to ever record at least that line in a game). Collins’ .778 FG% on the night is the best-ever for a Hawks rookie making his first start (minimum 5 FGM).