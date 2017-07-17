Collins Named To 2017 Summer League First Team

LAS VEGAS -- Atlanta Hawks rookie forward John Collins was named tonight to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 First Team, in an announcement from the NBA, as selected by a panel of media members. He joins the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson of the Phoenix Suns, Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks and Caleb Swanigan of the Portland Trail Blazers on the First Team.

Collins, Atlanta’s first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (19th overall), started all five games for the Hawks’ summer league team, and averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds (ranked tied for fifth in summer league through games of July 16) and 1.0 assist in 23.0 minutes (.593 FG%, tops among all players with at least 50 FGA). He was also second in Player Efficiency Rating (32.5), recorded two double-doubles and finished plus-36 in the five contests.

Collins averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.6 minutes (.622 FG%, .745 FT%) in 33 games (all starts) as a sophomore at Wake Forest last season on his way to garnering All-ACC First Team and ACC Most Improved Player honors, as well as Second Team All-America recognition by the Basketball Times. He led the conference in FG% and 20-point/10-rebound games (10), while ranking second in rebounding and third in scoring in helping the Demon Deacons to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.