Atlanta Hawks Sign John Collins

ATLANTA, GA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed rookie forward John Collins, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Collins, the 19th overall pick by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.6 minutes (.622 FG%, .745 FT%) in 33 games (all starts) as a sophomore at Wake Forest last season on his way to garnering All-ACC First Team and ACC Most Improved Player honors, as well as Second Team All-America recognition by the Basketball Times. He led the conference in FG% and 20-point/10-rebound games (10), while ranking second in rebounding and third in scoring in helping the Demon Deacons to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

For his career, Collins tallied 13.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.7 minutes (.601 FG%, .729 FT%) in 64 games (34 starts). As a freshman, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes (.547 FG% - tops on the team) in 31 contests (one starting assignment).