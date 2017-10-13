Atlanta Hawks Launch 'Live From Downtown' Week

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced Live from Downtown Week. Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 15, the club will host daily events for fans and partners to energize the city and celebrate the return of Atlanta Hawks basketball and two nights of Eagles concerts at Philips Arena.

“We are so excited to welcome back Hawks basketball and re-open Philips Arena and want to share that excitement with the entire community,” said Steve Koonin, CEO, Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club. “We are fully committed to transforming and reinvigorating Downtown Atlanta. Every day, we strive to make all Atlantans proud of our team.”

At the culmination of Live from Downtown Week are two nights of Eagles concerts at Philips Arena on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21.

The schedule for Live from Downtown Week is as follows:

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the Atlanta Hawks will participate in the 47th Atlanta PRIDE Parade for the third consecutive year. Our custom-built, Carnival-themed float will feature DJ Toni K.

On Monday, Oct. 16th, Atlanta Hawks’ players, cheerleaders, and the Flight Crew are hitting the streets to surprise and delight local businesses and season-ticket members.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Harry the Hawk, our cheerleaders and our Flight Crew will take over Colony Square for a middayblock party to get everyone excited for the upcoming 2017-18 NBA Season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Atlanta Hawks will take over SweetWater Brewery for an opening night road-game viewing party. Admission is free and the first 125 fans who arrive will receive a custom Hawks/SweetWater Brewery pint glass. Food trucks will be on-site and guests must be 21 or older to attend.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Atlanta Hawks have partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta for a day of service for more than 200 employees. Volunteers will spend their day giving back to the community at two different locations in Downtown Atlanta.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Hawks are taking over the SkyView Ferris Wheel in the Centennial Park District and the first 500 fans who join the Hawks between 4-6:30 p.m. will receive a free ride.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Harry the Hawk, the Atlanta Hawks Cheerleaders and our Flight Crew will march in the 17th Annual Little 5 Points Halloween Parade.

For more information about Live from Downtown Week, go HERE. Follow the campaign on social media using #TrueToAtlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club will return to Philips Arena with a home-opening performance by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels on Friday, Oct. 27, against the Denver Nuggets. Seats for 2017-18 Atlanta Hawks games are available for purchase now HERE.