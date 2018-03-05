Atlanta Hawks to Host Diverse Event Series Leading to Second Annual Unity Game

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced several events during the week of March 11 designed to highlight the diversity of the city of Atlanta. Activations will include recognition of Latin heritage and an open dialogue on diversity and inclusion, leading up to the team’s second annual Unity Game on Thursday, March 15 versus the Charlotte Hornets. In partnership with Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, and its Atlanta stations SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, The People’s Station V-103, and News & Talk 1380 WAOK, the Atlanta Hawks will curate a unique game experience to celebrate togetherness and diversity.

On Tuesday, March 13 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, the club will welcome Mexican-American rapper Kap G to perform as part of the team’s in-game concert series. The College Park, Georgia, born artist, who scored a gold-certified single with his song “Girlfriend,” will take the court at halftime and post-game for musical sets.

Known for showcasing Mexican heritage within his lyrical content and visual imagery, Kap G’s performance supports the National Basketball Association’s “Noches Éne-Bé-A” initiative, celebrating NBA fans and players across Latin America and U.S. Latinx communities. That night the in-arena Hawks Shop and HawksShop.com will offer co-branded Kap G merchandise for sale. A limited-edition t-shirt is inspired by “It’s a Marvelous Day,” Kap G’s latest single from his new EP “Mood,” which has reached over 6.5 million views in just under a month.

“Being from ‘The A,’ this opportunity means the world to me,” said Kap G. “I love my Latin heritage and it’s an honor that I’ll get to share that with Hawks fans and my city. I want all of my fans to come out to the game and help me celebrate this historic moment.”

Midweek sees the return of the Hawks’ signature MOSAIC - Model Of Shaping Atlanta through Inclusive Conversations. The invite-only symposium will feature a series of panel discussions about sports and culture through the prism of diversity and inclusion. This year’s theme is “Disruption,” and features nationally-acclaimed journalist Jemele Hill of The Undefeated as keynote speaker.

The team rounds out the week with its second annual Unity Game, presented by Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States. Introduced in the 2016-17 season, the Unity Game celebrates multicultural communities and diverse organizations while illustrating the power of sports to unite a city and create social harmony. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through Hawks.com/Unity will benefit the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club and M. Agnes Jones Elementary, courtesy of United Way.

“Entercom is strongly committed to promoting unity in our community and nation, and with the help of Hawks fans, provide support to Thomasville Boys and Girls Club and M. Agnes Jones Elementary,” said Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Atlanta. “We are very excited to join the Atlanta Hawks for the Unity Game on March 15 and look forward to a great event.”

Prior to tipoff, Hawks and Hornets players, coaches and staff will sport unity-themed warm-up gear. Throughout the game, Entercom talent will participate in the festivities, including V-103’s evening host Greg Street, who will take the Wind Creek Jackpot half-court shot for a chance to donate $10,000 to United Way. If he misses, the Atlanta Hawks will donate $2,500 to the organization. 92-9 The Game’s John Michaels and News and Talk 1380 WAOK’s Rashad Richey will lead the t-shirt giveaway.

The Unity Game vs. Charlotte will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

