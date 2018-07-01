Hawks Sign Kevin Huerter, Omari Spellman And Trae Young

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookies Kevin Huerter, Omari Spellman and Trae Young, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Drafted 19th overall by the Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft, Huerter averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.4 minutes (.503 FG%, .417 3FG%, .758 FT%) as a sophomore at Maryland while starting 32 games, garnering All-Big 10 Honorable Mention and All-Academic Big 10 honors. He ranked fourth in the conference in minutes per game and ninth in 3FG%. For his career, the 6’7 Huerter posted 12.0 points, 5.0 rebound and 3.0 assists in 31.9 minutes (.466 FG%, .394 3FG%, .748 FT%) in 65 games (all starts).

Spellman, the 30th overall pick by Atlanta in the 2018 NBA Draft, entered the draft after a redshirt freshman season at Villanova that saw him named the Big East Freshman of the Year while helping the Wildcats to the 2018 National Championship. He averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 28.1 minutes (.476 FG%, .433 3FG%, .700 FT%) in 40 games (39 starting assignments). He ranked second in the Big East in blocks and fourth in both rebounding and 3FG% in 2017-18.

An early-entry candidate, the 6’2 Young was a consensus First Team All-American as a freshman at Oklahoma after becoming the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in scoring (27.4 ppg) and assists (8.7 apg), while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes (.422 FG%, .360 3FG%, .861 FT%) in 32 games (all starts). His scoring average was the highest in Big 12 history and his assists per game rank second on the all-time list. The Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year award winner, Young was also a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and named the conference’s Freshman and Newcomer of the Year. He was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft before the Hawks acquired his rights, along with a 2019 first-round draft pick, in exchange for the third overall selection, Luka Doncic.

The three Hawks rookies join second-year players John Collins, Tyler Dorsey, Antonius Cleveland and Jaylen Morris on Atlanta’s summer league team, which will begin competition on Monday in Utah vs. Memphis (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV).