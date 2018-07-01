Hawks Sign Jaylen Adams To Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA --The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie Jaylen Adams to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Adams, a 6’2” guard, played four years at St. Bonaventure, and as a senior in 2017-18, averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.0 minutes (.438 FG%, .436 3FG%, .851 FT%). He was the Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Year and an AP Honorable Mention All-American last season. He was First Team All-Conference in each of his final three collegiate seasons.

Adams attended Mount St. Joseph HS in Baltimore, MD, where he scored over 1,200 career points and led the Gaels to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League championships as a senior in 2013-14.

Only players with three-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the team’s NBA G League Affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of Erie’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.