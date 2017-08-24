Hawks Release 2017 Preseason Schedule

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced the five-game 2017 preseason schedule, which includes home contests against Memphis and Dallas, and road games at Miami, Cleveland and Detroit.

While Philips Arena undergoes the first phase of its transformation, the Hawks will play both preseason home games at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, on the same footprint that Atlanta played home games from 1968-72, and 25 contests from 1997-99 during the construction of Philips Arena.

Atlanta opens the preseason on the road, with contests at Miami (Oct. 1), Cleveland (Oct. 4) and Detroit (Oct. 6). The Hawks will host Memphis on Oct. 9 and Dallas on Oct. 12 to wrap up the exhibition season (both at 7:30 p.m.).

FOX Sports Southeast will televise three of the contests – Oct. 4 at Cleveland, Oct. 9 vs. Memphis and Oct. 12 vs. Dallas. Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins will broadcast the action, and all three games will also stream live on the FOX Sports GO app.

Three games (Oct. 4 at Cleveland, Oct. 6 at Detroit, Oct. 9 vs. Memphis) will also air on Hawks radio. Two contests will be broadcast on the Hawks’ flagship, CBS RADIO’S SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, with one on WAOK 1380 AM, as well as partner stations on the Hawks Radio Network. The legendary “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman will be on the call.

Tickets for the home preseason games will be available at a later date.

The 2017 Hawks’ preseason schedule is listed below (Eastern Time):