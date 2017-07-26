Hawks to Honor Team Photographer Scott Cunningham's 40 Years with Franchise

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club is honoring team photographer of the past 40 seasons, Scott Cunningham, with a two-week retrospective of his work at the Westside Cultural Arts Center beginning Aug. 3 through Aug. 14. More than 50 stunning photos will be displayed from Cunningham’s career as an NBA photographer covering the home team, as well as Atlanta’s Braves, Falcons, Dream, Thrashers and Flames franchises, along with other professional and collegiate sports teams, concerts and events. The exhibition titled, From the Baseline: 40 Years Beneath the Rim was curated by Michael David Murphy, Digital Director of Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP), anon-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation of the photographic arts and the enrichment of the Atlanta art community.

“Scott is incredibly deserving of this recognition of his talent and his devotion to the Hawks organization,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club. “He has been a constant in our arena for an amazing 40 seasons, uniquely capturing the most awe-inspiring moments in our franchise’s history. We are excited to invite the Atlanta community to help us honor Scott’s contributions to sports history.”

Cunningham’s photos have graced four Sports Illustrated covers, as well as national publications including SLAM and Hockey News, and been featured in advertising campaigns for the likes of Nike and more. In 1997, fans voted his shot of Michael Jordan driving the lane against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Photo of the Year on NBA.com. Cunningham, a Roanoke, VA native, also co-authored Dale Earnhardt Image of Greatness, a book of photos chronicling the life of the NASCAR legend on and off the track.

The Hawks partnered with ACP to curate Cunningham’s vast photo archives of more than 20,000 pictures into a show that will enthrall art and sports fans alike. Cunningham’s lens work through the years has included the Chicago Bulls, Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers, as well as major events such as Super Bowls, Stanley Cups, NBA All-Star games, NASCAR and Princess Diana’s funeral.

“The highlights of Scott Cunningham's photographic career illuminate some of the greatest moments, rivalries and personalities in sport,” said Murphy. “From hometown Hawks heroes like 'Nique, to Michael and Magic, Scott’s photographs stand the test of time.”

The exhibition, which is free to the public, officially starts Aug. 3 with an opening reception from 7 – 10 p.m. To RSVP for the event or for more information on gallery hours go to www.hawks.com/scott.