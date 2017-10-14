Hawks Exercise Contract Options on Bembry and Prince

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has exercised the third-year (2018-19) options on the contracts of DeAndre’ Bembry and Taurean Prince, the team announced today.

Bembry, the 21st overall pick by the Hawks in the 2016 NBA Draft, averaged 2.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes (.480 FG%) last season. He compiled 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.3 minutes (.565 FG%) in four games at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas.

Prince, acquired by the Hawks from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade on July 7, 2016, was originally the 12th overall pick by Utah in the 2016 NBA Draft. As a rookie, he put in 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.6 minutes in 59 games (10 starts). He started all six games of Atlanta’s first round playoff series with Washington last season, recording 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.2 minutes (.558 FG%, 1.000 FT%).