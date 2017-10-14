Hawks Acquire Draft Picks and Cash Considerations From Cavs

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has acquired Kay Felder, Richard Jefferson, two future second-round draft picks and cash considerations from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the rights to Dimitrios Agravanis and Sergiy Gladyr, the team announced today.

The picks include the lesser of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2019 second-round picks, and a protected 2020 Portland Trail Blazers’ second-rounder.

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on Kay Felder and Richard Jefferson, the team announced today.