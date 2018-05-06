Five Things to Know About Damion Lee's 2017-18 Season

1) Damion showed all kinds of versatility in his 15 games with the Hawks. Lee demonstrated that he could handle the ball, guard the opponent's best and biggest perimeter players, create his own offense -- and do it without turning the ball over a lot. That versatility earned him the opportunity to start in 11 of the 15 games he played.

Lee scored in double figures in 6 of those 11 starts, including a career-best 20 point effort against the 76ers on Mar. 30.

2) Damion had the best rebounding rate among the Hawks perimeter players. Lee grabbed the rebound on 9.8 percent of the shots that were missed when he was on the floor.

3) Damion, in his own words, on his plan for working on his game this summer:

"Definitely, catch-and-shoot (plays). Of course, getting stronger. Plus, the ability to create not just for myself, but for my teammates."

4) Damion showed a knack for finishing around the rim. Lee made 25 of 34 shots in the restricted area (73.5 percent). The NBA average for the season was 63.1 percent.

5) Speaking of finishing around the rim, this Eurostep/finger roll combination may have been Damion's best two points of the season. The amount of ground that he covers, combined with the fact that he got that far while going around a defender, is incredible.