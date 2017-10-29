WATCH: Taurean Prince Surprises Mom With New Car For Her Birthday
@taureanprince on Instagram
Taurean Prince surprised his mom over the weekend with a new car for her birthday, and the reaction was perfect.
Check out the video courtesy of his Instagram account:
HAPPY BDAY MAMA!!!! Been wanting to accomplish this goal for some time now man, what better day than now......words can’t explain the feeling’ told mama the only thing she gotta worry about now is putting gas in it gangsta shii #dontflexonthegramifyouainttakingcareofyapeopletoo I love you mama @miykobaby Vid Cred: @mhollie05 @mrholliewood @isisanae