WATCH: Taurean Prince Surprises Mom With New Car For Her Birthday

@taureanprince on Instagram
Posted: Oct 29, 2017

Taurean Prince surprised his mom over the weekend with a new car for her birthday, and the reaction was perfect.

Check out the video courtesy of his Instagram account:

Tags
Prince, Taurean, Hawks, Social Media, Stories, 2017-18

Related Content

Prince, Taurean

Hawks

Social Media