Taylor Using Lightning-Quick Speed To Ignite Hawks' Fast Break

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard Who is the fastest player on the Hawks? It's a simple question, but the answer may depend on the type of speed being measured.

When DeAndre' Bembry was asked, he put himself in the mix with point guards Isaiah Taylor and Dennis Schröder.

"That’s actually a question we always think about between us," Bembry said. "At first, it was just me and Dennis. But now with Isaiah, that’s definitely something we’re going to have to figure out this summer."

Bembry submitted his name with one key qualification – no dribbling, just a sprint – before turning the question over to a member of the team's player development staff. He suggested that Bembry, Taylor and Kent Bazemore were the fastest sprinters before adding that Schröder would likely win a down-and-back race consisting of two lengths of a basketball court because of his fluidity in stopping and starting.

When Schröder was posed the question, he narrowed his list down to him and Taylor.

"It's pretty close. I think both of us are fast, so I'd take it as that," he said with a smile. "Every time I'm on the bench I see how fast he is." Like Schröder, head coach Mike Budenholzer focused on his point guards.

"In the games, it’s Isaiah, end-to-end. Dennis uses his speed a little differently than Isaiah. Who would win a footrace? I don’t know. They’re both incredibly fast." Budenholzer also differentiated speed by the type of offensive play.

"I think Isaiah has a comfort level in the open court and in transition attacking through smaller cracks and more often. I’d actually like for Dennis to do it a little bit more. But Dennis in the halfcourt, the way he operates there, I think there’s a lot of speed."

Perhaps fittingly, Taylor responded with the fastest answer.

"You want to be honest?," he asked with a grin. "It’s me, no question. It’s not even close."

If one thing stands out since Taylor was inserted into the regular playing rotation on Feb. 6, it is that he has used his speed to amp up the fast break. In games played before Feb. 6, the Hawks averaged 9.7 fast-break points per game. Since then, the Hawks have averaged 11.7 fast-break points.

As Budenholzer noted, Taylor has found seams and cracks in opposing transition defenses, as he did in a Nov. 6 win in Cleveland.

An NBA court is 94 feet long, or just over 30 yards. Taylor has excelled at making the three-second dashes to the rim that leave defenders in sub-optimal position to stop him.

In the last game before the All-Star break, the Pistons held a 30-point lead over the Hawks with 3:57 left in the third quarter. From that point onward, Taylor had 13 points and 6 assists – and he didn't miss a shot. His tempo was a huge factor in a comeback attempt that fell just a bit short.



​The numbers back up Taylor as a fast break waiting to happen. He ranks third on the team in fast-break points (1.4) despite playing significantly fewer minutes than some of the starters. In addition, he has the highest transition frequency on the team: more than 20 percent of his possessions have ended in fast breaks. ​The numbers back up Taylor as a fast break waiting to happen. He ranks third on the team in fast-break points (1.4) despite playing significantly fewer minutes than some of the starters. In addition, he has the highest transition frequency on the team: more than 20 percent of his possessions have ended in fast breaks. Taylor also pointed out a useful side benefit of pushing the ball in transition.

"I'm really just starting to know why I'm here: to get on the floor and use my speed down the floor getting to the rim, which allows John, Musky and Dewayne to get rebounds over smalls."

When both are handling point guard duties in a game, Schröder and Taylor are a contrast in styles. Schröder uses changes of speed and direction to set up outstretched finishes with his long wingspan. Taylor takes a different approach, more direct and bullish, to make the airspace he needs to take shots at the rim. It often involves Taylor bumping back an off-balance defender with his body.

"He tries to look for contact," Schröder said of Taylor. "I think it's good to get into somebody's body first, you know? You try to get the foul. You're looking for the contact. I'm a different player, but I still want to add that to my game. But he is a hell of a finisher."

Taylor said one of his goals going forward is to get open shots for his teammates, and he is progressing in that area. In the last four games that he has played 22 or more minutes, Taylor has averaged 6.3 assists per game.