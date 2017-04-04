Standings Watch: Hawks Idle On Important Tuesday

There were no games involving Eastern Conference teams on Monday, meaning that the standings did not change.

Tuesday, however, will be full of action, and we'll be watching it all from home.

We're off for two more days, but plenty of Tuesday action will impact the playoff race in the East. The Hornets visit the nation's capital, with both Charlotte and Washington fighting for different things. The Hornets are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Wizards want to climb back into the #3 position.

Another big game is Toronto visiting Indiana. The Pacers are struggling, having fallen to 9th and just a game ahead of Charlotte, while Toronto is playing well and trying to secure the 3 seed. The Bucks visit Oklahoma City with a chance to clinch if a few things go their way. Cleveland hosts Orlando with a chance to retake the 1 seed, and the Bulls look to keep winning when they head to New York to face the Knicks.

The Hawks' magic number for a playoff spot is four but could be reduced to three with a Raptors win Tuesday.