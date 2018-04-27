Six Things to Know About Malcolm Delaney's 2017-18 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

1) Malcolm made winning plays, like defending pick-and-roll plays well. Delaney ranked among the NBA's best perimeter players, allowing just 0.76 points per possession when defending pick-and-roll ballhandlers.

2) Malcolm, on being a leader, in his own words:

"I just tried to be the best teammate possible, even when I wasn't playing and I think that's what got Bud's attention. He could trust me more. He always told me that I was the guy that, even if I didn't play, he could count on me if we needed help. I kind of took on that role. "

3) Malcolm's three-point shooting was spot on. After making 23.6 percent of his threes in his first NBA season, Malcolm upped it to a splendid 37.1 percent in 2017-18.

4) The four-point play is so nice. This season, Malcolm did it twice.