Six Things to Know About Malcolm Delaney's 2017-18 Season
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
Story by KL Chouinard
Twitter: @KLChouinard
1) Malcolm made winning plays, like defending pick-and-roll plays well. Delaney ranked among the NBA's best perimeter players, allowing just 0.76 points per possession when defending pick-and-roll ballhandlers.
2) Malcolm, on being a leader, in his own words:
"I just tried to be the best teammate possible, even when I wasn't playing and I think that's what got Bud's attention. He could trust me more. He always told me that I was the guy that, even if I didn't play, he could count on me if we needed help. I kind of took on that role. "
3) Malcolm's three-point shooting was spot on. After making 23.6 percent of his threes in his first NBA season, Malcolm upped it to a splendid 37.1 percent in 2017-18.
4) The four-point play is so nice. This season, Malcolm did it twice.
5) Speaking of twice ... In one week in November, Delaney twice had three three-pointers in the same quarter: Nov. 6 vs. the Celtics (4th quarter) and Nov. 11 vs. the Wizards (2nd quarter).
6) Malcolm was a versatile guard on both sides of the ball. Delaney shifted seamlessly from point guard to shooting guard numerous times over course of the season. As flexible as he was offensively, his impact was felt just as much on the defensive side. Delaney routinely guarded all types of guards, and the Hawks had a better defensive rating with him on the court (106.8 points allowed per 100 possessions) than they did with him off (108.7 points).