Six Things to Know About Dewayne Dedmon's 2017-18 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

1) Dewayne had his best-ever season. In his fifth NBA season, Dedmon set or tied career highs on a per-game basis in points (10.0), rebounds (7.9), assists (1.5), steals (0.6) and blocks (0.8). He also had his best season from the free-throw line (77.9 percent).

2) Dewayne, in his own words, on his 2017-18 season:

"I feel like I showed a lot. It was definitely a good opportunity to come here. Like I told Bud, I appreciated him having faith in me and allowing me to grow in a different role."

3) Dewayne led the Hawks in defensive rebounds. Despite being limited by injuries to 62 games, Dedmon led the Hawks in total defensive rebounds (389).

4) Dewayne became a three-point shooter. Dedmon came into the season with a single three-point attempt: a miss. There were hints in the preseason when he took a handful of threes over the course of five games. But then Dedmon took his first three in the second game of the regular season -- and he made it. From then on, it was smooth sailing. For the season, Dedmon made 50 of his 141 attempts (35.5 percent).

5) Dewayne showed great touch on shots other than threes too. Below is his shot chart for the 2017-18 season. Check out his incredible accuracy on shots the rim.

6) Dewayne brought a sizable amount of flexibility to the Hawks offense. Dedmon made enough threes to keep defenses honest, but he also made a number of strong rim rolls and off-ball cuts, like the epic three-point play seen here.