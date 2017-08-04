Schröder Jukes Poor Kid Off His Feet Soccer Style In Africa

Dennis Schröder is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the 2017 NBA Africa game, which takes place Saturday morning.

He and other players, including Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, had some fun with kids on a local court Friday. Check out Schröder, well-known as a talented soccer player and fan of the sport, use his dribbling skills to completely juke a poor kid right onto his bottom in the video below.

Schröder is part of Team Africa, which will face Team World at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Both rosters are made up entirely of NBA players.