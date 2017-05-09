Sager, And The Other Most-Liked Hawks Instagram Posts Of The Season

Do you follow us on Instagram?

Below are the five most-liked Instagram posts from the @ATLHawks account during the 2016-17 season:

1) Our thank you graphic for Kyle Korver:

2) The final score graphic from our 142-139 win over the Knicks in quadruple overtime:

3) We traded for Mike Dunleavy and Mo Williams:

4) The final score graphic from our 26-point comeback win over the Cavaliers:

5) A tribute to Craig Sager after he passed away: