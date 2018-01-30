Rank 'Em: The Hot Sauce Savage Scale

Hot Sauce has been victimizing Hawks fans for a few weeks now. Kumho Tire is giving one lucky fan per game the chance to guard the former And1 streetballer. If the fan can guard Hot Sauce for 24 seconds and keep him from scoring, he or she wins a $50 gift card. If the fan steals the ball from Hot Sauce, he or she gets a new set of tires.

Hot Sauce has proven this to be a nearly impossible task. Check out his victims below, and vote up on the ones you think are most savage.