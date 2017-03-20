Power Rankings: Injuries Sink Hawks To Bottom Half

NBA.com - 15th

Rookie Taurean Prince has been a bright spot, with two double-digit scoring performances and nine blocks in the last four games, but the Hawks are now closer to sixth place than to fourth and play six of their next eight games on the road.

ESPN - 17th

The Hawks announced Sunday that Paul Millsap will miss the next two games, at the very least, thanks to a knee injury, with Kent Bazemore expected to miss at least four with a knee ailment of his own that will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. Millsap' situation doesn't sound serious, but it's also undeniably jarring that tightness during pregame warm-ups before Saturday's heavy matinee loss at home to Portland is what forced Millsap to the sideline.

CBS Sports - 16th

How are the Hawks going to create enough offense in a playoff series to take down the kind of firepower they're going to face in either a 4-5 or 3-6 matchup?

Sports Illustrated - 13th

Atlanta’s struggled through three separate three-game losing streaks in their last 15 contests, including their current one (and Paul Millsap is hurt). The Hawks fortunately face a soft-ish draw the rest of the way, but better find some inspiration quickly.

Bleacher Report - 11th

Scoring, in general, has been an issue for the Hawks. They went nine-and-a-half minutes without a bucket against the Spurs on Monday.

USA Today - 14th