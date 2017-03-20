Power Rankings: Injuries Sink Hawks To Bottom Half
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
Rookie Taurean Prince has been a bright spot, with two double-digit scoring performances and nine blocks in the last four games, but the Hawks are now closer to sixth place than to fourth and play six of their next eight games on the road.
The Hawks announced Sunday that Paul Millsap will miss the next two games, at the very least, thanks to a knee injury, with Kent Bazemore expected to miss at least four with a knee ailment of his own that will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. Millsap' situation doesn't sound serious, but it's also undeniably jarring that tightness during pregame warm-ups before Saturday's heavy matinee loss at home to Portland is what forced Millsap to the sideline.
How are the Hawks going to create enough offense in a playoff series to take down the kind of firepower they're going to face in either a 4-5 or 3-6 matchup?
Atlanta’s struggled through three separate three-game losing streaks in their last 15 contests, including their current one (and Paul Millsap is hurt). The Hawks fortunately face a soft-ish draw the rest of the way, but better find some inspiration quickly.
Scoring, in general, has been an issue for the Hawks. They went nine-and-a-half minutes without a bucket against the Spurs on Monday.
The ebb and flow of Atlanta's season couldn't be more clear. The Hawks lost three straight (Feb. 15-25), won two (Feb. 27-March 1), lost three (March 3-6), won three (March 8-11) and lost three (March 13-18) again. Consistency isn't their strong suit, but if the rollercoaster follows the same trend that it has all season, the Hawks should end up as the fifth seed in the East and make the franchise's 10th straight postseason appearance.