Power Rankings: Health The Key For Struggling Hawks

NBA.com - 18th

Their starting lineups have played their opponents even over these last five games that Millsap has missed (with Kent Bazemore missing the last four and Thabo Sefolosha also out Sunday), but with their depth depleted, they've been outscored by 53 points with at least one reserve on the floor.

ESPN - 20th

Is an MVP vote or two in order for Paul Millsap? Some fifth-place votes at the very least? The Hawks are 0-8 this season when their two-way cornerstone forward doesn't play ... losing those eight games by an average of (yikes) 17 points. The Hawks, to be more precise, are averaging a mere 94.0 PPG when Millsap can't go, compared to 111.0 PPG allowed without their lone All-Star. And their collective health continues to deteriorate at the worst time; Thabo Sefolosha (groin strain) joined Millsap and Kent Bazemore (both out with knee issues) on the sideline Sunday for a home loss to the Nets that stretched Atlanta's losing streak to seven. As crazy as this would have sounded before Millsap got hurt, these guys suddenly can't even count on a playoff spot thanks to the wild jumble in the East from No. 5 on down to No. 11, meaning that the league's second-longest active streak of postseason appearances (nine) has been thrust into some jeopardy.

Sports Illustrated - 17th

Things have gone about as badly as possible here: seven losses in a row (most recently, a 15-point stunner against the Nets at home) have the reeling Hawks no longer a clear bet for the postseason. Crucially, Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore have been sidelined. This could get messy.

CBS Sports - 23rd

Look out below! The Hawks are in big trouble. Millsap and Bazemore continue to be out. They've lost seven straight, but never in my wildest dreams did I think they'd lose to the Nets. Their final four games are vs. playoff teams (though the Cavs may be resting by then). And while their four-game lead in the loss column over the ninth spot is comfortable, dropping down to the 8-seed would be disastrous for them. They have to pull up out of this dive, now.

Pro Basketball Talk - 18th

Losers of seven in a row, as injuries to Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore have taken their toll — the lack of depth has been a serious issue of late, the bench is a problem. While the Hawks are tied for the 5-6-7 seed in the East right now, they are just 2.5 games ahead of Chicago in the nine seed.

Bleacher Report - 16th

Atlanta's efficiency falls 7.6 points per 100 possessions when Millsap doesn't play. He's the most important player on both ends of the floor, leading the team in scoring and ranking second in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

FOX Sports - 18th