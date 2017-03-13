Power Rankings: Hawks Surging With A Month Left

NBA.com - 11th

ESPN - 12th

Milwaukee (six straight wins) and Washington (five) are in the midst of the the league's longest active win streaks, so Atlanta's comparatively modest three-gamer isn't likely to attract much attention. But it was a big week nonetheless for Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder, who finally gave us something to talk about besides his late return from the All-Star break ... or that missed bus in Orlando ... or the recent on-court beefing with Dwight Howard. Schroder followed up a 31-point outburst in a too-close-for-comfort home win over the Nets with 26 points, six boards and five assists in a handy home win two nights later over Toronto. Atlanta is 9-1 this season when the mercurial Schroder has scored 25 points or more.

CBS Sports - 11th

Atlanta is very much a "sure" team. Can they get homecourt in the first round? Sure. Can they win a playoff series? Sure. Can they get crushed? Sure. Can they re-sign Millsap this summer? Sure. You just don't really believe in much of it.

Sports Illustrated - 9th

Atlanta’s been rather up and down, but they’ve won three in a row and are challenging Toronto in the standings. A beefier bench has helped a bit, with Ersan Ilyasova and Tim Hardaway Jr. producing big, balancing lineups and letting Thabo Sefolosha move into the starting unit for defense. They’re just tricky to peg right now.

USA Today - 11th

The Hawks, who head to San Antonio on Monday night, are riding a three-game winning streak, highlighted by a dominant 107-90 win over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday. "I think that's every team's goal — to be on a roll going into the postseason," rookie forward Taurean Prince told reporters after the win. "That's what we want to do. We want to keep this streak going."

Bleacher Report - 12th