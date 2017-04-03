Power Rankings: Hawks Battling For Playoff Position

NBA.com - 20th

The Hawks got Paul Millsap back from an eight-game absence in Brooklyn on Sunday, but he couldn't give their offense much of a lift shooting 4-for-14. They picked up a couple of critical Millsap-less wins earlier in the week, but they've lost to the Nets twice in the last eight days, and now their schedule gets much tougher. With their next four games coming against the top two teams in the East and a team (Charlotte) that has won seven of its last nine games, it's not hard to imagine the East's final playoff spot coming down to their game in Indiana on the last night of the season.

ESPN - 20th

On Selection Sunday in the college game -- also known as March 12 -- Atlanta was 37-29 and just a game behind Toronto for the No. 4 spot in the East. The Hawks have gone just 2-9 since and also have lost to the Nets on back-to-back Sundays, including a 91-82 defeat within the past 24 hours in Paul Millsap's return from an eight-game injury absence. We said so last week and have to say it louder this week even though the Hawks managed to eke out victories over Phoenix (home) and Philadelphia (road) while waiting for Millsap's knee to heal: Missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons is an increasingly legit possibility. Brooklyn, after all, had lost 22 times in a row on the second half of a back-to-back set before spoiling Millsap's comeback.

Sports Illustrated - 20th

This entire collapse is really, really embarrassing for Atlanta, and now they have to play Boston, Cleveland twice and playoff–hopefuls Charlotte and Indiana to try and get in. Don’t forget Paul Millsap is headed for free agency…

CBS Sports - 23rd

The Hawks looked like they'd be coasting into their 10th straight playoff appearance, and now it looks like a dogfight for whether they'll make it. The way this team fell apart without Paul Millsap has to make management concerned about what happens if he leaves in free agency this summer. Dennis Schröder is not going to save the day.

Bleacher Report - 18th

A league-worst turnover percentage since the All-Star break isn't helping the scoring output. These Hawks are staggering to the finish, limping worse than any likely playoff participant.

