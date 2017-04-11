Millsap Awarded For Dedication To Community Service

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks honored forward Paul Millsap with the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy before tonight’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The club annually bestows the award upon the player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Hawks center who passed away in 2005.

Millsap’s 2016-17 season community involvement tipped off with a school-wide donation of backpacks and supplies to Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy in August. The 11-year veteran provided a year’s worth of items for nearly 600 students at Hollis, a STEM school which opened on Atlanta’s Westside in 2016. Millsap returned to the school in December to deliver educationally-themed holiday presents and offered encouraging words about perseverance to high-achieving students known as “Hollis Heroes.” The four-time NBA All Star also led more than 50 elementary students through basketball and agility drills during a physical education class takeover.

The 6’8 forward offers year-round charitable assistance through the Paul Millsap Foundation. The foundation, which focuses on youth in the areas of education and athletics, provides a significant number of scholarships each year. A native Louisianan, Millsap returned to his home state for All-Star Weekend 2017 and assisted with building a KaBOOM! playground at a local elementary school during the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.

This is the 12th year the Hawks have awarded the trophy. Past recipients include: Josh Childress (2005-06 and 2006-07), Marvin Williams (2007-08 and 2010-11), Al Horford (2008-09), Josh Smith (2009-10), Zaza Pachulia (2011-12), Devin Harris (2012-13), Kyle Korver (2013-14), DeMarre Carroll (2014-15) and Mike Muscala (2015-16).

The Hawks donated 40 tickets and Hawks No. 40 t-shirts for tonight’s game to the West Clayton Basketball League.