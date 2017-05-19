Humphries Produces In Spot Rotation Duty

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

Kris Humphries had a productive 2016-17 season, his 13th in the NBA. Expected to bring a combination of outside shooting and inside rebounding to the Hawks, Humphries delivered on both counts.

The 6-foot-9 forward set a career-high for three-point field-goal percentage. Taking the majority of his three-point attempts on pick-and-pop actions that saw him step out straight behind the top of the key, Humphries made 19 of his 54 three-point attempts (35.2 percent). Those shots, of course, had the additional benefit of spacing out the floor for his teammates.

Humphries averaged 3.7 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game this season. He started 4 out of the 56 games in which he played. In those four starts he averaged 7.8 rebounds, and the Hawks won three of them, including a late-season road game in Cleveland in which he had 4 assists. (His career high is 5.)

Humphries also protected the rim well for the Hawks. According to the player tracking on stats.nba.com, opponents shot just 49.7 percent on field goals defended at the rim by Humphries.

Even though it was his 13th season in the league, he began his career at young age: the Utah Jazz chose him with the 14th overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft when he was just 19 years old. Now, at age 32, with the newly-developed ability to shoot threes and stretch the floor in the pace-and-space era, it's not a 'stretch' to think that he will continue to play in the NBA for a few more seasons.