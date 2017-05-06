Engagements, Botched Engagements, and the Other Most Retweeted Tweets From the Hawks' Season

Atlanta Hawks
Posted: May 06, 2017

Below are the 10 most retweeted tweets from the @ATLHawks Twitter account during the 2016-17 season:

1)  A fan tried to propose at a game but dropped the ring:


2)  The night Gucci Mane performed at halftime, he also proposed to girlfriend Keyshia Kaoir:


3)  After being rejected by her boyfriend on Kiss Cam, a woman kisses the guy sitting on the other side of her:


4)  John Wall had quite a third quarter in Game 1 of our playoff series:


5)  In response to fans tweeting their trade ideas to us at the deadline:


6)  Video of Gucci's proposal:


7)  After Chance The Rapper took home several GRAMMYs, we couldn't help but notice the comparison:


8)  A fan came out of nowhere to throw down a reverse trampoline dunk, then followed with an epic celebration:


9)  Down 26 in the fourth, we came back to beat the Cavs in overtime:


10)  This was our best Freebie Friday post of the season:


Tags
Hawks, Social Media

Related Content

Hawks

Social Media