Engagements, Botched Engagements, and the Other Most Retweeted Tweets From the Hawks' Season

Below are the 10 most retweeted tweets from the @ATLHawks Twitter account during the 2016-17 season:

1) A fan tried to propose at a game but dropped the ring:



A fan tried to propose to his girlfriend last night...and then this happened: pic.twitter.com/tCgr0A3ItE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2017

2) The night Gucci Mane performed at halftime, he also proposed to girlfriend Keyshia Kaoir:



A big congrats to @gucci1017 and @KeyshiaKaoir on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/xLi5hJckGB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 23, 2016

3) After being rejected by her boyfriend on Kiss Cam, a woman kisses the guy sitting on the other side of her:



#ICYMI, a woman kissed a rando on 'Kiss Cam' because her boyfriend rejected her pic.twitter.com/urS0A3TjMX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2017

4) John Wall had quite a third quarter in Game 1 of our playoff series:



K John Wall we get it you're good — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 16, 2017

5) In response to fans tweeting their trade ideas to us at the deadline:



BREAKING TRADE NEWS: ...the people who run team accounts don't make trades, so don't @ us with every rumor. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 21, 2017

6) Video of Gucci's proposal:



WATCH - @gucci1017 proposes to @KeyshiaKaoir at tonight's game! pic.twitter.com/eWMKseSh6y — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 23, 2016

7) After Chance The Rapper took home several GRAMMYs, we couldn't help but notice the comparison:



Big congrats to Kent Bazemore on his big night last night!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/oGs0atFDus — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 13, 2017

8) A fan came out of nowhere to throw down a reverse trampoline dunk, then followed with an epic celebration:



This fan's EPIC trampoline dunk may have been outdone by the celebration that followed pic.twitter.com/CPcqAeLgHV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2017

9) Down 26 in the fourth, we came back to beat the Cavs in overtime:



BACK FROM A 26-POINT DEFICIT. #AddTheW pic.twitter.com/JFpOnweBnL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 9, 2017

10) This was our best Freebie Friday post of the season: