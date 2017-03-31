Bembry Looking To Prove Himself Defensively

Story by KL Chouinard

Preseason NBA games aren't always a place where dreams come true, but in DeAndre' Bembry's case, that is more or less what happened.

Growing up as a kid, Bembry admired all sorts of NBA players, but two in particular stood out: Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

Carter, who entered the league back when it still had a Y2K problem, continues to do astounding things in it at age 40, and he was on the court for the Hawks’ first preseason game against Memphis. Moments after Bembry set foot on the court for the first time, Hawks point guard Dennis Schröder nabbed a steal and led a 4-on-1 fast break. Bembry filled the left wing and finished a layup as an outnumbered Carter tugged on his biceps. One minute into his NBA career, Bembry had scored an and-1 layup against his hero.

"You good, young fella?" Carter said, checking in on the player he had just bumped.

"I'm good," Bembry said, beaming.

It was a moment of realization for Bembry.

"That's when I first thought to myself, 'Yeah, I'm actually in the NBA now.'"

In a rookie season of ups and downs, it was a big "up", though probably not as big as the one from Feb. 2. On that night, Bembry was given the task of guarding leading MVP candidate James Harden in the final minutes of close game in Houston. Bembry took the challenge, guarded him well, and played one of the larger parts in one the Hawks' best wins of the season.

"DeAndre’ Bembry, you have to give him all the credit," Tim Hardaway Jr. said after that game. "A rookie, he was very special for us tonight taking on the challenge of guarding, possibly the MVP of the season. It’s a hard task and he stayed disciplined though out the entire game and learned from his mistakes and didn’t make the mistake when it was key in the game. You have to give him all the credit."

Defensive prowess was one of the big reasons that the Hawks drafted Bembry out of St. Joseph's University with the 21st overall pick of the 2016 Draft. Bembry can move his feet quickly enough to fight around a high percentage of picks, a boon for defenses that want to commit extra help defenders in as few situations as possible. It is a skill that he has been practicing and discussing for a while.

"I remember at the Nike Hoops Academy two summers ago, me and Taurean (Prince) were there," Bembry said. "I was talking to Gary Payton about that because I got cracked on a screen one time, and I thought I broke my shoulder and I didn't. But I try to get bits and pieces from just about anybody. "

If speed and quickness are two traits that make Bembry stand out visually to the fans who are watching him, then so too do his unique hairstyle and number.

"I feel like I'm the only one who has an actual Afro," Bembry, who originally grew his hair out as a sophomore in high school, said. "My entire team grew it, and then I ended up keeping it. And then I cut it for an AAU trip and I played horribly, so I grew it back."

At the start of the Hawks' season, Bembry became the first player in NBA history to wear jersey #95. He chose the number in honor of his younger brother and best friend, Adrian Potts, who was shot and killed in Charlotte, N.C.

"My little brother passed away a week before the draft, and the year he was born was 1995," Bembry said.

Bembry continues to press on with the support of his family and friends, grinding through the long course of his first 82-game season. He has appeared in 33 of the Hawks' 74 games to this point, shooting 46.0 percent from the field. In addition, Bembry made two trips to the NBA's Developmental League. In six games with Salt Lake City Stars, Bembry flashed his all-around game, averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Bembry, who says that shooting is "probably the weakest point of my game right now", got the type of extended minutes in the D-League that helped him find a sustainable rhythm in all aspects of his game, including a deft touch on his shots. He shot 54.1 percent from the field with Salt Lake City and made 37.5 percent of his three-point attempts.

But when Bembry does climb into a regular role on the Hawks, it will be because of his defense, a fact that has not been lost on Schröder.

"When I came back from Germany in September, we played open gym," Schroder said, "DeAndre' came up to me, and he was like, 'What can I do to get on the floor?'"

Schröder reflected on his not-too-distant memories of being a new player in the NBA.

"I told him 'defense'", Schröder said. "It helped me get on the floor. (DeAndre') did a great job on Harden. When he keeps it up like that, it was difficult for (Harden) to bring it up the floor. Every time when he has a question, I'll try to help him. But he's doing a great job right now."