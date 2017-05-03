The 5 Most-Viewed Hawks Facebook Videos of the Season

Posted: May 03, 2017

Check out the top 5 most-viewed videos from our Facebook page in 2016-17:

1)  A woman was rejected by her boyfriend on the 'Kiss Cam', so she kissed a random guy instead:

2)  This fan's EPIC trampoline dunk may have been outdone by the celebration that followed:

3)  A fan tried to propose to his girlfriend, but he dropped the engagement ring:

4)  We used Madden 17 to sim the Falcons vs. Patriots Super Bowl with our players on the ATL roster:

5)  Dwight Howard dabbed on Jeremy Lin during a game:

