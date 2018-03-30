Malcolm Delaney Awarded Jason Collier Memorial Trophy

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks honored guard Malcolm Delaney with the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy before tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the 13th consecutive season the club has presented the award, earned annually by the player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Hawks center who passed away in 2005.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Delaney positively impacted youth and communities throughout Atlanta and his hometown of Baltimore. In November, the Virginia Tech product assisted with a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for 200 families in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood during the club’s Season of Giving.

In January, he partnered with Burlington and worked closely with Baltimore Public Schools to donate more than 430 coats to elementary school students, including Gardenville Elementary, the school he attended. Later that month, he engaged middle and high school students during a community conversation celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta. Delaney continued his student engagement efforts during Black History Month, as he participated in a panel discussion at Morehouse College regarding the state of Black professionals in sports.

Past recipients of the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy include: Josh Childress (2005-06 and 2006-07), Marvin Williams (2007-08 and 2010-11), Al Horford (2008-09), Josh Smith (2009-10), Zaza Pachulia (2011-12), Devin Harris (2012-13), Kyle Korver (2013-14), DeMarre Carroll (2014-15), Mike Muscala (2015-16) and Paul Millsap (2016-17).