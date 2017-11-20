Hawks Return To At-Promise Center For 'Dinner & Dialogue' During Season of Giving on Nov. 21

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has teamed with Bank of America and the Atlanta Police Foundation to facilitate a community conversation and deliver holiday meals during the team’s Season of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Fearless Dialogues will lead a closed-door chat at the At-Promise Center with local teenagers, Atlanta Police Department officers and Hawks players where the parties will converse about how they see each other and can work to bring about change in their communities. Following the conversation, the participants will provide turkeys, side dishes and meal preparation equipment for 200 Atlanta families, in partnership with Walmart.

“It is truly an honor to participate in this important event with our community partners,” said David Lee, Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation. “Investing in these transformative conversations helps foster positive change for our young people and the community.”

The At-Promise Center is the product of the Atlanta Police Foundation, Atlanta Police Department and a host of corporate, civic and community organizations committed to address juvenile crime in the city. These partners believe Atlanta’s youth are “at-promise” and not “at-risk,” and have collaborated to create pathways to success and reduce the number of young people who negatively experience the criminal justice system. The Atlanta Hawks Foundation unveiled an outdoor basketball court at the center’s grand opening in August and are returning to the neighborhood to remain engaged with the English Avenue community.

“The At-Promise Center opened Aug. 1 with a goal to enroll 150 youth into service programs in the first year. In just three months, more than 65 youth and their families have been enrolled and are receiving services,” said Dave Wilkinson, President and CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation. “This impact is a strong example of our public/private partnership helping continue the momentum in building a safer West Side community.”

John Inhouse, a Market Executive at Merrill Lynch, will represent Bank of America as the presenting sponsor of the Hawks’ Season of Giving. Additionally, David Halpern, a Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch, provided a personal donation to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation for the participating youth, including 70 tickets to an upcoming game, food vouchers for unlimited popcorn and soda, plus Hawks t-shirts.

“Giving our young people the aspirations, the skills and the confidence to make the most of opportunities available to them reflects our company’s commitment to making financial lives better,” said Wendy Stewart, Bank of America’s Atlanta Market President. “We’re excited to deepen our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, as we continue our strong relationship with the Atlanta Police Foundation, to help address critical needs for young Atlantans and their families to build pathways to economic mobility.”

For more information on the Atlanta Hawks’ efforts in the community, go here.