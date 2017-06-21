Hawks Foundation Announces Next Slate of Renovated Courts

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Foundation today revealed the next six sites that will receive new Hawks-themed community basketball courts, including Coan Park in the city’s Kirkwood neighborhood this Friday, June 23. In total, the foundation announced plans to impact three sites in the City of Atlanta and one location apiece in the City of College Park, the City of South Fulton and Cobb County by June 2018.

“The Atlanta Hawks Foundation remains committed to connecting with communities throughout our metropolitan area,” said David Lee, Hawks EVP, External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation. “We have worked diligently with our community and corporate partners, and we’re delighted to announce multiple recipients of our basketball courts for the 2017-18 season.”

Following Friday’s ceremony at Coan Park, the foundation will close this summer with a court unveiling at Creel Park in the City of South Fulton on July 15, and an Aug. 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the City of Atlanta’s all-new At-Promise Youth Center. The final renovation of 2017 will occur in the fall, when the City of College Park will receive a new court. Next spring, the foundation will head to Central Park in the heart of Atlanta for its largest project to date. The program will complete its 15th court when it makes its first foray into Cobb County at Wildhorse Creek Park in June 2018.

Each court unveiling is free and open to the public. A mix of current Hawks players, team alumni, cheerleaders, in-game personalities and executives will be on-hand to engage with attendees at every location. More information and event timing will be available as each event draws near. See below for the tentative schedule of upcoming ceremonies.

June 23 – Coan Park in Atlanta’s Kirkwood Neighborhood

July 15 – Creel Park in the City of South Fulton

Aug. 1 – At-Promise Youth Center on Atlanta’s Westside

Fall 2017 – City of College Park

Spring 2018 – Central Park in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward

June 2018 – Wildhorse Creek Park in Cobb County

In 2015, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation pledged to donate 25 new playing surfaces over the course of five years. To date, nearly 750,000 Atlanta Area residents have access to the newly-renovated Hawks community courts. For more information on the club’s community initiatives, go here.

