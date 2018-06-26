Coach Pierce Introduces "Four-Point Line"

Story by K.L. Chouinard (Twitter: @KLChouinard):

To give the assembled media an idea of the shooting range of Trae Young on the day after the 2018 NBA Draft, Lloyd Pierce motioned toward the practice court behind him. Pierce nodded toward the three-point line, painted white, and another red line laid out five feet behind it. It was added in May shortly after Pierce was hired as head coach.

Pierce was referencing Trae Young's shooting from pre-draft workout from two weeks earlier, during which the head coach took guarded the teenager for parts of the drills. And he did it with an objective in mind.

"For me, it was I wanted to hit him," Pierce said. "I wanted to be physical with him. I wanted to be able to feel him, because I think that's what any veteran player is going to do the first time they play against him."

Pierce came away impressed by the 19-year-old.

"One thing I learned was: he is very shifty. When I put my hands on him, he was already shifting his way out and then changing speeds. It's a wonderful benefit to have, especially for a guy with great hand-eye coordination."

In his lone NCAA season, Young proved himself as both a shooter and a distributor. He became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in both scoring (27.4 points per game) and assists (8.7 assists per game). Combined with his pre-draft workouts, it was a demonstration of skill that persuaded the Hawks to acquire the 6-foot-2 guard in a draft-night trade after he was chosen with the fifth overall pick.

"What really gets us excited about Trae is his ability to make plays for others (with) his passing," General Manager Travis Schlenk said. "We're really looking forward to playing a fun style of basketball."

According to Trae's father, Rayford, Trae picked up the knack for shooting first and later developed the point guard skills. Rayford would know best; he served as Trae's youth head coach.

"Trae was always my shooter," Rayford. "He was always my kid on the wing who could shoot the ball."

But Trae had big basketball goals, and to ensure that he had a shot at fulfilling them, Rayford pulled Trae aside in the 7th grade and told him that to be a small guard at a major university, he would have to advance his ball-handing skills and work to be a point guard. Luckily for Trae, his favorite player, the one who he would try to emulate in thousands of hours of drills and training, was a point guard.

Even though his ultra-long-range shooting at the University of Oklahoma drew organic comparisons to some of the NBA's best shooting point guards, Trae grew up mimicking a skilled point guard from a previous generation.

"Obviously, I try to get things from Steph and Damian Lillard," Trae said, "but my favorite player growing up was Steve Nash. I try to get as much Steve Nash in my game as possible."

Trae now gets to play for a head coach who knows Nash's game on a first-hand basis. Nash and Pierce (and Hawks assistant coach Marlon Garnett) played together for two seasons at the University of Santa Clara. They won 41 regular-season games, lost only 16, and made the NCAA Tournament twice.

"For me, any time you say a guy like Nash, you're looking at the full picture," Pierce said. "He was just a guy that made people better. He was a guy with multi-level skill. It's a compliment to think that that is who he wants to study, because you're looking at more than one skill set."

Pierce and Young swapped tales about Steve Nash on the evening before his pre-draft workout. In Pierce's eyes, a full transformation into a Nash-like player involves almost as much off the court as it does on.

"I think it's the unselfishness that Steve had about him. I've never seen Steve really talk about himself. If he does, he's talking about wanting to get better," Pierce said. "It's the mental side and the teammate side. The basketball stuff is great, but a lot of these guys already have a lot of that. It's the other side that makes Steve great."

Even in the span of a couple of weeks, Pierce has seen enough to know Trae is built in that mold.

"He could easily come up here and say that he wants to lead the team in scoring, but he's looking at doing multiple things, and primarily, making his teammates better."

On a young team, there will be room for all of them to grow, and with players as skilled as Trae Young, the journey should be a fun trip.