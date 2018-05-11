Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Tyler Cavanaugh

ATLANTA, GA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on forward Tyler Cavanaugh, it was announced today.

Cavanaugh appeared in 39 games for the Hawks (one start) in 2017-18, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes (.441 FG%, .360 3FG%, .810 FT%).

Originally signed as a free agent by Atlanta on September 6, 2017, Cavanaugh was waived on October 13, 2017. He was subsequently signed to a two-way contract on November 15, 2017 and signed to a multi-year contract on December 18, 2017.