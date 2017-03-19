Atlanta Hawks Injury Updates

Guard Kent Bazemore, who left last night’s game against Portland with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a right knee contusion, received an MRI this morning at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center, which revealed a right knee bone bruise. He will be treated and re-evaluated in 7-10 days. He is listed as out and will not travel for tomorrow’s game at Charlotte.

Forward Paul Millsap, who missed last night’s game vs. Portland due to left knee tightness, is listed as out and will miss the next two games – tomorrow at Charlotte and Wednesday at Washington. His status will be updated as appropriate.