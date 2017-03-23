Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Wrestling Night: X-Pac vs. Super Grizz Finale

Super Grizz challenges X-Pac for his World Champion title in front of all the fans at FedExForum, take a look to see the outcome.

2017 Wresting night playlist

Now Playing

Super Grizz challenges X-Pac for his World Champion title in front of all the fans at FedExForum, take a look to see the outcome.
Mar 23, 2017  |  03:28
Wresting Night: X-Pac vs. Derrick King
Now Playing

Look back at the action that took place on Wresting Night as X-Pac and Derrick King face off in a Memphis Street match at FedExForum.
Mar 23, 2017  |  07:03
Wrestling Night Intro
Now Playing

GCW Dustin Starr welcomes the 2017 Wresting Night participants to the fans at FedExForum.
Mar 23, 2017  |  05:31
Alexis All-Access: Wrestling Night
Now Playing

Grind City Media's Alexis Morgan takes a trip inside the ring with the INKredible Tattoo to learn a few pro-wrestling moves on Wrestling Night at FedExForum
Mar 21, 2017  |  01:58
Grizz-mo: Super Grizz Wrestling Night
Now Playing

Take another look at Super Grizz's appearance at Wrestling Night.
Mar 20, 2017  |  01:00

Grizzlies 2017 Wrestling Night recap

Take a look back at all the excitement on Wrestling Night from start to finish with this action packed compilation.

2017 Wrestling Night photos

March 23, 2017
Posted: Mar 23, 2017
