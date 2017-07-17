Wayne Selden Jr. named to the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Second Team

Grizzlies guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. was named to the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Second Team, it was announced today.

Selden averaged 22.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.70 steals in 30.5 minutes, guiding the Grizzlies to a 5-1 record and a trip to the semifinals. Entering tonight’s Championship Game, the 22-year-old ranked fourth among all players in scoring average.

The MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team is comprised of Most Valuable Player Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) and Caleb Swanigan (Portland).

Joining Selden on the Second Team are Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Bryn Forbes (San Antonio Spurs), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston).

The MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Teams 2017 are below.

MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team

Lonzo Ball (LAL)

John Collins (ATL)

Josh Jackson (PHX)

Dennis Smith Jr. (DAL)

Caleb Swanigan (POR)

MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Second Team