Team Tennessee hits the road: Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators offer fans two road trip packages for Grizzlies and Predators games in March

The Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators are teaming up to give Grizzlies fans in the Nashville area and Predators fans in Memphis a chance to see their favorite teams live on Saturday, March 10 and Saturday, March 17 with two road trip packages. This initiative is part of Team Tennessee, a collaborative effort among FOX Sports, the Grizzlies and the Predators to encourage fans to support their Tennessee-based teams.

For just $62, Grizzlies fans residing in the Nashville area will have the opportunity to take a road trip down I-40 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Bluff City and watch the Grizzlies take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m. CT. (Pregame coverage with Grizzlies LIVE will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO.) The package will include round trip charter bus transportation to and from Nashville, one ticket to the Grizzlies game that night and early access to FedExForum. The charter bus will depart Nissan Stadium (1 Titans Way) at 11 a.m. and arrive at FedExForum around 2:30 p.m., dropping fans only steps away from world famous Beale Street where the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 3 p.m. Following the parade, fans will be granted early access to FedExForum to watch fan favorites like Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans participate in pre-game warmups before the 7 p.m. tip-off.

Fans can also add an exclusive pre-game beer tasting to their trip package. For just $30 more, fans will have the opportunity to experience FedExForum’s Draft Room and enjoy complimentary food, a sampling of local, domestic and micro brews and receive a commemorative Grizzlies pint glass. Fans can get more information on Grizzlies Beer Tastings here. For more information, visit grizzlies.com or purchase your tickets here while supplies last. Deadline to purchase tickets is 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7.

In addition, hockey enthusiasts in the Memphis area will also have the chance to experience a road trip of their own to see the Predators take on the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 10 at Bridgestone Arena. (Pregame coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. CT with Predators LIVE on FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports GO.) For $130, fans will receive a ticket to the game along with round trip charter bus transportation. The bus will depart FedExForum at 2 p.m. and will leave Bridgestone Arena approximately 30 minutes following the game to bring fans back to Memphis. To purchase the Predators Road Trip Package and for more information, visit nashvillepredators.com/roadtrip. Deadline to purchase tickets is 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7 and fans can use the promo ‘ROADTRIP’ when purchasing their tickets.

In addition, both groups of visiting fans will be featured during each telecast on FOX Sports Tennessee (Predators game on March 10) and FOX Sports Southeast (Grizzlies game on March 17).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling 901-888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

ABOUT FOX SPORTS SOUTHEAST AND FOX SPORTS TENNESSEE The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast - FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast - collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the 19 years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. With One Goal in mind, the team saw its greatest success in team history when they made it to Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.