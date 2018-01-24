Staxtacular 2018 to benefit Soulsville Foundation Set for this Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

The Soulsville Foundation, in partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies, is bringing basketball and music together for the Soulsville Foundation's largest annual fundraiser, Staxtacular 2018 presented by Suntrust, this Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music (926 E. McLemore Ave. Memphis 38106).

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers and Paije Speights will co-host this year's party. Former Grizzlies forward and Staxtacular co-founder Shane Battier will be in attendance along with other Grizzlies guests. Now in its 13th year, Staxtacular has raised more than one million dollars for the Stax Music Academy.

Tickets are $175 per person and may be purchased at the Stax Museum (926 E. McLemore Ave), online by clicking HERE, or by calling 901-261-6336.

Media interested in attending Staxtacular 2018 must contact Tim Sampson (tim.sampson@soulsvillefoundation.com) to obtain proper credentials.

This year, guests will have the opportunity to:

Mingle with Mario, Shane and other Grizzlies guests

Dance to live music by the Stax Music Academy, Stax Music Academy Alumni Band and special DJs

Mobile bid in our online and silent auctions and bid in our surprise live auction

Indulge in the many open bars and Southern cuisine with a twist

Relax at the coffee & espresso bar

Enjoy complimentary valet parking for all event guests in front of the Stax Museum entrance under the famous marquee

All proceeds from Staxtacular 2018 will benefit the Stax Music Academy, which inspires young people and enhances their academic, cognitive, performance, and leadership skills by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of Stax Records. Approximately 80 percent of SMA students attend via scholarships provided by the Soulsville Foundation through fundraising efforts such as Staxtacular.

