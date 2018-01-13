Grizzlies sign Myke Henry to two-way contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed guard/forward Myke Henry to a two-way contract and waived forward Vince Hunter.

Henry (6-6, 238) has played each of the last two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He has appeared in 26 games (one start) for the Blue this season and averaged 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.88 steals while shooting 53.0 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 73.9 percent from the free throw line. The 25-year-old Chicago native went unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft after finishing his collegiate career at DePaul University.

Signed to a two-way contract on Sept. 11, 2017, Hunter (6-8, 208) came off the bench in all four appearances for the Grizzlies and averaged 1.5 points in 1.8 minutes. The 23-year-old Detroit native competed in 13 games (nine starts) for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and recorded 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.31 blocks in 28.2 minutes.

