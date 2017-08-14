Grizzlies announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

Following a franchise-record seventh consecutive NBA Playoffs appearance, the Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off the 2017-18 season against Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at FedExForum, the NBA announced today.

Memphis will be featured on national television seven times this season (once on TNT, two times on ESPN and four times on NBA TV), including the 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at FedExForum. The complete Grizzlies local television schedule on FOX Sports Southeast will be released at a later date.

Fans are encouraged to guarantee their seats to Opening Night and all the best matchups today with 2017-18 Season Tickets starting at $9 per game by calling (901) 888-HOOP or visiting grizzlies.com.

Memphis will play six of its first eight games at home, including a showdown with 2016-17 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Oct. 21 at FedExForum in the Warriors’ lone trip to Memphis this season. The Grizzlies’ opening stretch includes two four-game home stands before Thanksgiving (Oct. 26-Nov. 1, Nov. 15-22), featuring visits from James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

Grizzlies fans will see marquee matchups in Memphis throughout the month of December, as the team hosts Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Dec. 1; Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Dec. 4; Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Dec. 8; 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 9; Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 16; and Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Grizzlies will play nine of their 13 games during the month of January at FedExForum, including the previously-mentioned 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against the Lakers on Monday, Jan. 15; Zach Randolph’s return to Memphis when the Sacramento Kings visit on Friday, Jan. 19; and the team’s third and final four-game home stand of the season (Jan. 22-29) where the team will square off with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Jan. 22; Leonard and the Spurs on Wednesday, Jan. 24; Griffin and the Clippers on Friday, Jan. 26; and Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 29.

FedExForum will host more marquee matchups throughout the second half of the 2017-18 season, including a Valentine’s Day rematch with Westbrook and the Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 14; LeBron James and the 2016-17 Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers’ only stop on Beale Street on Friday, Feb. 23; Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 12; Ball and the Lakers on Saturday, March 24; and Randolph and the Kings on Friday, April 6. The regular season home finale will come on Sunday, April 8 at 2:30 p.m. against Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons.

The Grizzlies’ longest road trips of the season will run for five games each (Nov. 4-13 and Dec. 26-Jan. 2), and the team will push for its eighth straight postseason appearance when playing nine of the final 13 games on the road. Memphis will wrap up the regular season slate against the Thunder on Wednesday, April 11 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Overall, the Grizzlies will travel a total distance of 43,984 miles this season.

Memphis will play 20 of its 41 home games on the weekend (10 on Friday, eight on Saturday and two on Sunday) and will play 16 back-to-back sets (12 home games, 20 road games) with two instances where both games will be played at home (Dec. 8-9, Dec. 15-16) and six instances where both games will be on the road (Nov. 4-5, Dec. 20-21, Dec. 26-27, Dec. 30-31, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and March 21-22). Memphis competed in 17 back-to-backs in each of the last two seasons. In addition, the Grizzlies will play 56 games (30 home, 26 road) before the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will play 26 games (11 home, 15 road) after the All-Star Break.

2017-18 GRIZZLIES REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Month Total Games Home Games Away Games October 7 5 2 November 13 6 7 December 17 8 9 January 13 9 4 February 10 4 6 March 16 7 9 April 6 2 4

Day of Week Total Games Home Games Away Games Sunday 7 2 5 Monday 15 8 7 Tuesday 4 0 4 Wednesday 22 11 11 Thursday 5 2 3 Friday 13 10 3 Saturday 16 8 8