Grizzlies recall Ivan Rabb from Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team recalled forward Ivan Rabb from the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Rabb (6-10, 220) has appeared in 16 games (13 starts) for the Hustle and has averaged 15.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.44 blocks in 28.5 minutes. In Thursday’s game against the Reno Bighorns, Rabb recorded 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with nine rebounds and two blocks. The 20-year-old rookie, who was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, has made three appearances for the Grizzlies this season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).