Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year Randy Odom named semi-finalist for 2017 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award

The Memphis Grizzlies’ first-ever Youth Basketball Coach of the Year Randy Odom has been named one of eight semi-finalists for the national Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award.

After advancing from a pool of 30 youth basketball coaches representing their respective NBA teams, as a semi-finalist, Odom now vies to win a financial grant up to $5,000 to go towards his organization, Memphis Athletic Ministries. As a top three finalist, he would also be awarded an all-expense paid trip to attend the first ever NBA Awards Show on Monday, June 26 where the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year winner will be announced.

The top three finalists are determined based on fan vote and a review by an executive panel comprised of retired NBA player Dell Curry, NBA Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, former WNBA Chief of Basketball Operations Renee Brown and other esteemed figures in the sports industry. Fans are encouraged to vote for Odom on Twitter starting today through May 22 using #JRNBACOYMEM. Retweets will count as votes, and fans are allowed to vote an unlimited amount of times per day.

About Randy Odom

Representing Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM), Randy Odom has leveraged basketball and other sports to positively impact thousands of youth throughout a career of over 20 years. Once an at-risk youth himself, Odom consistently works to follow the mission of MAM to help encourage and guide youth in under-resourced neighborhoods throughout the city. Despite his administrative title at MAM, Odom takes on the role of head or assistant coach every youth basketball season to guide and assist both kids and coaches. Odom has also been a key figure in helping launch the Memphis Grizzlies’ Police Athletic League (PAL), an initiative first introduced by Head Coach David Fizdale which aims to help youth connect with their local police officers to build trust through basketball and sportsmanship. He, along with his team at MAM, have not only assisted in laying down the foundations of the program, but they have also supported PAL by identifying coaches and participants, coordinating schedules and providing practice facilities.

For more information on Randy Odom and the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.