Grizzlies assign Ivan Rabb to Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team assigned forward Ivan Rabb to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Rabb (6-10, 220) has appeared in 14 games (12 starts) for the Hustle and has averaged 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.64 blocks in 29.3 minutes. In Sunday’s game against the South Bay Lakers, Rabb recorded 23 points, a Hustle season-high 16 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in 38 minutes. The 20-year-old rookie, who was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, scored two points and grabbed one rebound on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

