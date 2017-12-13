Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies comeback falls short in Washington

Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Protect & Maintain Postgame Cleanup presented by ServiceMaster

Grizzlies @ Wizards highlights 12.13.17

Catch the highlights from the Grizzlies matchup against the Wizards in Washington.

MEMvWAS: Playlist 12.13.17

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Grizzlies @ Wizards highlights 12.13.17
Now Playing

Grizzlies @ Wizards highlights 12.13.17

Catch the highlights from the Grizzlies matchup against the Wizards in Washington.
Dec 13, 2017  |  01:41
Andrew Harrison leads Grizz in Washington
Now Playing

Andrew Harrison leads Grizz in Washington

Harrison scores a team-high 20 points and dishes out 7 assist as the Grizzlies battled the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.
Dec 13, 2017  |  01:02
Green nails the deep three
Now Playing

Green nails the deep three

Harrison finds Green at the top of the key as he drill a three-pointer to cut into the lead in Washington.
Dec 13, 2017  |  00:08
James Ennis from downtown
Now Playing

James Ennis from downtown

Ennis pulls up from deep to give the Grizzlies a lead as the face the Wizards on the road.
Dec 13, 2017  |  00:07
Open lane for Marc Gasol
Now Playing

Open lane for Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol fakes out Gortat and drives to the rim for the slam.
Dec 13, 2017  |  00:06
Gasol to the cup and-1
Now Playing

Gasol to the cup and-1

Marc Gasol rolls to the rim and finishes the tough layup for a chance at a three-point play.
Dec 13, 2017  |  00:08
Green's flush
Now Playing

Green's flush

Jamychal Green slams home the dish from Andrew Harrison.
Dec 13, 2017  |  00:07
Harrison draws contact and scores
Now Playing

Harrison draws contact and scores

Andrew Harrison takes his defender 1 on 1 , draws the foul and completes the three-point play.
Dec 13, 2017  |  00:09
MEM@WAS: MikeCheck Minute 12.13.17
Now Playing

MEM@WAS: MikeCheck Minute 12.13.17

Grind City Media's Michael Wallace previews tonight's road matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Dec 13, 2017  |  01:50

Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies comeback falls short in Washington

Posted: Dec 13, 2017

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Washington Wizards 93-87 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.  The Grizzlies have now dropped 16 of their last 17 games.

The Grizzlies felt the absence of guard Tyreke Evans, who was held out tonight after experiencing right hip soreness during the pregame warm-up, early on, managing 12 points in the first quarter while shooting 5-of-21 from the field (23.8 percent) and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc (14.3 percent) while Washington shot 10-of-20 (50 percent) for 22 points to close out the first quarter ahead 10. Memphis cut the lead to two with 4:52 left in the in the second, but Washington would end the half on a 12-2 run, pushing the lead to 12 at halftime.

Grizzlies put together a huge third quarter with zero turnovers and a 22-8 rally to trim a 17-point deficit down to a single basket (60-57) heading into the final quarter. A three-pointer from James Ennis III gave Memphis a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Kelly Oubre Jr. tied the game on the next possession to start a 13-0 Wizards run that put Washington ahead for good and extend Memphis’ road losing streak to seven games.

Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 18 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Beal shot a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range in the quarter. Otto Porter Jr. added 14 and led his team in rebounds with nine. Wall returned to the lineup and finished with 13 points. All five of the Wizards’ starters ended the night in double-digit scores, combining for 67 of the team’s 93 points.

Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison finished with a season-high 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Memphis big men Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green both had double-doubles with 15 points apiece and 15 rebounds for Green while Gasol grabbed 10 boards.

Next Game

The Grizzlies now travel back to Memphis for a home back-to-back for the second consecutive weekend, starting with the Atlanta Hawks Friday at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Find Tickets

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Grizzlies @ Wizards photos 12.13.17

December 13, 2017

See more photos.

Player Notes

  • JaMychal Green led with a team-high 15 rebound and added 15 points.
  • Green and Marc Gasol were the only two Grizzlies players to snag double-digit rebounds. Gasol also scored 15 points on the night.
  • Chandler Parsons and Andrew Harrison also posted double-digit scoring efforts.

Upcoming Home games

Related Content