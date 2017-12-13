Postgame Cleanup: Grizzlies comeback falls short in Washington

The Postgame Cleanup is brought to you by ServiceMaster. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Washington Wizards 93-87 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Grizzlies have now dropped 16 of their last 17 games.

The Grizzlies felt the absence of guard Tyreke Evans, who was held out tonight after experiencing right hip soreness during the pregame warm-up, early on, managing 12 points in the first quarter while shooting 5-of-21 from the field (23.8 percent) and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc (14.3 percent) while Washington shot 10-of-20 (50 percent) for 22 points to close out the first quarter ahead 10. Memphis cut the lead to two with 4:52 left in the in the second, but Washington would end the half on a 12-2 run, pushing the lead to 12 at halftime.

Grizzlies put together a huge third quarter with zero turnovers and a 22-8 rally to trim a 17-point deficit down to a single basket (60-57) heading into the final quarter. A three-pointer from James Ennis III gave Memphis a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Kelly Oubre Jr. tied the game on the next possession to start a 13-0 Wizards run that put Washington ahead for good and extend Memphis’ road losing streak to seven games.

Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 18 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Beal shot a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range in the quarter. Otto Porter Jr. added 14 and led his team in rebounds with nine. Wall returned to the lineup and finished with 13 points. All five of the Wizards’ starters ended the night in double-digit scores, combining for 67 of the team’s 93 points.

Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison finished with a season-high 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Memphis big men Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green both had double-doubles with 15 points apiece and 15 rebounds for Green while Gasol grabbed 10 boards.

The Grizzlies now travel back to Memphis for a home back-to-back for the second consecutive weekend, starting with the Atlanta Hawks Friday at 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

