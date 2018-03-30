Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall in Salt Lake City

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 107-97 on Friday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, ending their two-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies trailed by four (14-10) before the Jazz would close the first frame on a 17-4 run and reach their largest lead of the contest to begin the second period (34-17). The Grizzlies battled back behind Marc Gasol, who had reached a career-high six three-pointers made in the third quarter, and trailed by just four points (76-80) to begin the final frame.

Gasol led the Grizzlies with 28 points (11-12 FG, 6-7 3P). MarShon Brooks added 24 points off the bench (8-13 FG, 7-7 FT). Brooks became the first player in franchise history to score at least 20 points in each of his first two games with the team. Dillon Brooks finished with 10 points (5-12 FG).

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3P, 6-10 FT). Dante Exum added 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3P) off the bench. Joe Ingles scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3P) and a game-high 10 assists.

Memphis cut Utah’s lead to two (85-83) with 9:43 remaining, but the Jazz put the game away by outscoring the Grizzlies 22-14 down the stretch.

Next Game

The Grizzlies road trip continues when they take on the Trail Blazers for the final time this season on Sunday night in Portland. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN for all the action.

Key Stats of the Night

MarShon Brooks scored a season-high 24 points and had a season-high two steals.

scored a season-high 24 points and had a season-high two steals. Dillon Brooks scored 10 points tonight marking the 39th time this season that he’s scored in double figures.

Key Run of the Night

Marc Gasol hit a career high six three-pointers tonight in under 24 minutes of play making him just the third player in the NBA to score 28 points in 24 minutes or less this season.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos

Team Quotes

On the game:

I think our guys did a great job of executing. We put a ton of pressure on them, especially in that second and third quarter with our offense. We did a really good job of moving the ball. Obviously, Marc [Gasol] had a huge impact and then MarShon Brooks again was big on the offensive end for us. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On Marc Gasol not playing many minutes in the second half:

We gave our young guys an opportunity to play. Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb worked their tails off, so we gave them an opportunity to play. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On MarShon Brooks’ second straight 20+ point game:

It’s rare you find a guy like that, but you look at his history and what he’s done since he was playing overseas and this is what he does. For him to have the ability to come over here and get the job done, back-to-back nights is obviously a plus, and when you’re in our situation you look for those diamonds in the rough and figure out a way to improve your basketball club. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

On what went right for him offensively tonight:

The ball went through the hoop. Guys found me when I was open. Obviously, once you get into a little bit of a rhythm it’s harder to stop. -- Marc Gasol

On the improvement of the younger guys playing in the fourth quarter:

They’re just trying to compete and help them with the details and tell them where to be. The small things matter a lot, especially down the stretch, especially on the defensive end. We were able to score a little bit, but they were getting easy shots and getting into the paint and that was the difference between winning and losing. -- Marc Gasol

On how he’s adapted to the system so quickly:

These guys trusting, that’s half the battle especially when you’re on a 10-day. Coach making me feel comfortable. Like I said, I’ve been gone for four years, out of the NBA but I didn’t stop playing basketball. I’ve been getting high reps up in China. When I came back on this 10-day I wanted to see how good I got myself, so I’m happy with the progress so far. -- MarShon Brooks

On if he’s exceeded his expectations coming back:

I’ve exceeded my expectations, I think. Just being so efficient from the field. There’s a lot of space out there. I remember it, but like I said before no matter how confident you are time will make you wonder. Not being in the league for four years, I didn’t know what to really expect. I just knew I wanted to come out here and show them that I was an NBA two guard. -- MarShon Brooks

On the how the mentality is different when you’re on a 10-day contract vs. rookie year:

It’s totally different, it’s totally different. The main thing about signing 10-day contracts and coming to a new team is just getting comfortable first with the guys on and off the court. And then you know, you don’t have time for too many bad games on a 10-day contract. Rookie year... you have three years to kind of make an impression. You have 10 days in this situation, so you just have to get it done. Make shots. Really show what you’re made of and if you can make that impression fast enough or not. -- MarShon Brooks

Player Notes