Postgame Report: Grizzlies’ skid continues with loss to Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 95-78 Friday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies losing streak has now reached 16, the third longest in franchise history while the Jazz claimed their 10th straight win road win.

With the teams tied at 34 apiece with 7:08 left in the second quarter, the Jazz went on a 16-4 run to gain a 12-point advantage at halftime. Memphis opened the third frame with seven straight points to cut Utah’s lead down to five at 50-45, the closest the Grizzlies would get in their attempt to take the lead.

The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks for the second-straight game. Brooks finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting (2-6 3P). Ben McLemore added 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3P), 10 of which came in the first half while Jarell Martin also scored in double figures, contributing 13 off the bench.

Jae Crowder led the Jazz with 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3P) off the bench, marking the first time he has led Utah in scoring and his first 20-point game in a Jazz uniform this season. Joe Ingles finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3P) while Ricky Rubio recorded a double-double with 15 points (3-10 FG, 9-11 FT) and 10 rebounds.

Utah has now won 10 straight road games, joining the Golden State Warriors as the only teams in the NBA this season to win at least 10 consecutive road contests.

With the Grizzlies leading 33-29 with 8:22 remaining in the first half, the Jazz closed the second quarter on a 21-5 run to take a 12-point lead (50-38) into halftime.

After Memphis pulled within 78-70 with 4:34 left in the game, a Jae Crowder three-pointer followed by a Donovan Mitchell steal and dunk on the fast break helped push the Utah lead back 13 (83-80) with 3:53 to go.

They have a ton of length. They play physical. They play with their hands, so you have to take advantage of every opportunity early and get them moving, shift them a little bit and then attack again. I don't think we had enough of that tonight. -- Coach Bickerstaff

Anytime you stack one on top of the other, I think that's a sign of growth. For a guy who puts in the work like he does, it's great to see it pay off. -- Coach Bickerstaff

The defense was there at stretches, and I think sometimes we have to understand why we get those stops, why things happen and how to build confidence. I thought we did a better job. We picked up our intensity. We have to have good spacing offensively obviously. On the pick-and-roll it was a little hard. Our game was so much on pick-and-roll, and they were going under and that wasn't allowing us to trigger much and create that separation and create that help. So we ended up a lot of times with the shot clock running down and jump shots off the dribble, which is not the highest percentage shot that we have. We have to do a better job of pushing the ball and trying to create offense early and converting those stops into points in the paint. Points in the paint was the difference tonight. They did a good job of not allowing us to get to the paint. If that happens it's hard to get shots. It's hard to create stuff. The defense doesn't really have to turn and get in a bad situation. -- Marc Gasol

I think we can find plenty of excuses if we wanted to. I don't think that's helpful. I think we have to find reasons why we're supposed to do our job and do a better job of sacrificing for one another. Sometimes sacrifice drives you. You drive and draw two guys, and you get off the ball and you did your job. I think for stretches we do it. We do a couple plays the right way and execute, then all of a sudden we go away and get really stagnant. We have to find that consistency obviously. That's been the frustrating part. It's been hard to find the consistency, not of the end result of making shots, but consistency of doing the same thing over and over again that's going to allow you to find different options and solutions for the offense. -- Marc Gasol

Appreciating how lucky I am to do what I do, and to be able to do it for as long as I have. If anything this reinforces my values in basketball and what I believe in and how important it is to winning. I'm frustrated not just because of myself, but I'm frustrated for what the situation of the team is. That's what frustrates me the most: how hard we worked to create a really good identity for the team, for the city, and how fast we let it go. The things that worked so well and we believed in, in a short period of time those things have vanished. That's the most frustrating part, as a team. That's my part. That's the only thing I care about is the team. I don't care so much about myself. Obviously there's a process to everything. I think we relied on credit a little too long and forgot the small details of things. Obviously we have very talented players on both ends of the floor that feed off each other and complement each other. One nonnegotiable rule is that we competed. No matter who the other team was we always competed and did our job. We were always reliable on doing that. Now we're trying to figure out what we can do on both ends of the floor, what our strengths, what our weakness is. Try to put something together, but it's somewhat stable. -- Marc Gasol

