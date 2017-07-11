Grizzlies Holiday Packs

MEMvUTA: Dillon Brooks postgame interview

Pete Pranica interviews Dillon Brooks to discuss his performance in the 2017 Summer League.

MEMvUTA playlist 7.11.17

Pete Pranica interviews Dillon Brooks to discuss his performance in the 2017 Summer League.
Jul 11, 2017  |  02:04
MEMvUTA: Grind City Media postgame summary
Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight break down the Grizzlies' performance in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Summer League.
Jul 11, 2017  |  02:14
MEMvUTA: Glynn Cyprien postgame interview
Pete Pranica catches up with Coach Cyp after the Grizzlies OT win over the Jazz.
Jul 11, 2017  |  01:38
Dillon Brooks lights up the Jazz
Brooks catches fire in the Summer League matchup against Utah scoring 24 points shooting 82% from the floor.
Jul 11, 2017  |  01:09
Game Recap: Grizzlies 84, Jazz 81
Donovan Mitchell scores 37 points in an overtime loss to the Grizzlies.
Jul 11, 2017  |  01:32
Brooks cleans up the glass with authority
Dillon Brooks converts a monster slam off a rebound.
Jul 11, 2017  |  00:11
Brooks steals and slams
Rookie Dillon Brooks intercepts a pass and throws it down on the other end.
Jul 11, 2017  |  00:12
Rejection by Davis
Deyonta Davis rejects a layup attempt at the rim.
Jul 11, 2017  |  00:11
Simmons throws it down
Kobi Simmons shows off his speed with a steal followed by a slam.
Jul 11, 2017  |  00:08

Grizz extend winning streak with OT win over Jazz - GCM Recap

Posted: Jul 11, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz in overtime, 84-81, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Summer League action Tuesday.

This was one of the most tightly contested games of the Summer League so far, as there were 12 ties and eight lead changes in total, with neither team leading by more than 10 points. Defense was key for the Grizzlies (3-0), as they held the Jazz (0-3) to 36 percent from the field and 18 percent from three-point range.

Donovan Mitchell continued his inspired play for Utah, recording a game-high 37 points and summer-high eight steals. Travis Leslie totaled eight points, nine rebounds and two steals. Eric Griffin provided a double-double off the bench, amassing 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in an impressive performance.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis in scoring, accumulating 24 points, six rebounds and two steals on 9-of-11 shooting off of the bench. Wayne Selden led the starters with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Wade Baldwin IV accrued 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Though the seeding hasn't been set yet, Utah will surely play Wednesday in the first round of the playoffs, while Memphis will return to action Thursday thanks to a first-round bye.

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

Grizzlies Game Tracker and Box ScoreDiscuss the game on the Fan Boards

Key Stat of the Night

  • The Grizzlies held the Jazz to 36 percent from the field and 18 percent from three-point range.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz photos

July 11, 2017

See more photos.

Player Notes

  • Dillon Brooks scored 24 points and snagged six rebounds. Brooks went 4-5 from three point range.
  • Wayne Selden finished with 17 points and six boards.
  • Wade Baldwin IV contributed 15 points, five assists, and six rebounds.

