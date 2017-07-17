Grizzlies slip to Trail Blazers in Summer League Semifinals - GCM Recap

Memphis (5-1) looked to be in control when it held a 19-point lead in the second quarter, but Portland (5-2) fought all the way back to advance to the championship. The Blazers outscored the Grizzlies, 49-37, in the second half. Rebounding was the difference for Portland, as the Blazers won that battle 41-29. In addition, the Blazers took advantage of the whistle by hitting 24-of-33 free-throws.

Jarnell Stokes led the way for the Blazers, as he totaled 22 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jorge Gutierrez accumulated 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Caleb Swanigan recorded another double-double, putting up 15 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The two leading scorers for Memphis came off the bench, with Dillon Brooks dropping 16 points and Vincent Hunter providing 14 of his own. Brooks also tallied four rebounds and four assists, while Hunter added four rebounds and three steals. Wayne Selden led the starters with 13 points, four assists and two steals, while Deyonta Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds as the starting center.

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

Player Notes