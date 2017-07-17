Grizzlies Holiday Packs

MEMvPOR: Grind City Media postgame summary

Grind City Media's Alexis Morgan and Eric Hasseltine break down the Grizzlies' performance in Game 6 of the 2017 NBA Summer League.

Jul 17, 2017  |  02:37
MEMvPOR: Glynn Cyprien postgame interview
Eric Hasseltine catches up with Summer League Head Glynn Cyprien after the Grizzlies loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jul 16, 2017  |  02:07
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers highlights
Catch the highlights from the Grizzlies Summer League matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jul 16, 2017  |  01:28
Davis catches the alley
Deyonta Davis rolls to the rim for the alley.
Jul 16, 2017  |  00:10
Zagorac's no look lob
Rade Zagorac throws a no look alley-oop to Kobi Simmons for the bucket.
Jul 16, 2017  |  00:09
Wayne Selden alone on the break
Selden finds himself alone on the fast break and has a date with the rim.
Jul 16, 2017  |  00:12
Brooks finds Hunter slashing to the rim
Dillion Brooks dishes to Vince Hunter as he cuts to the basket for a dunk.
Jul 16, 2017  |  00:08
Vince Hunter Above the Rim
Vince Hunter gets left alone and finishes strong with the one-handed jam.
Jul 16, 2017  |  00:18

Grizzlies slip to Trail Blazers in Summer League Semifinals - GCM Recap

Posted: Jul 16, 2017

Memphis (5-1) looked to be in control when it held a 19-point lead in the second quarter, but Portland (5-2) fought all the way back to advance to the championship. The Blazers outscored the Grizzlies, 49-37, in the second half. Rebounding was the difference for Portland, as the Blazers won that battle 41-29. In addition, the Blazers took advantage of the whistle by hitting 24-of-33 free-throws.

Jarnell Stokes led the way for the Blazers, as he totaled 22 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jorge Gutierrez accumulated 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Caleb Swanigan recorded another double-double, putting up 15 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The two leading scorers for Memphis came off the bench, with Dillon Brooks dropping 16 points and Vincent Hunter providing 14 of his own. Brooks also tallied four rebounds and four assists, while Hunter added four rebounds and three steals. Wayne Selden led the starters with 13 points, four assists and two steals, while Deyonta Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds as the starting center.

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers photos

July 16, 2017

Player Notes

  • Deyonta Davis scored 10 points seven rebounds
  • Wayne Selden finished with 13 points and four assist.
  • Vince Hunter finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
  • Dillion Brooks finished with 16 points four rebounds, four assist and one block.

