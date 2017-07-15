Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Grind City Media's Alexis Morgan and Eric Hasseltine break down the Grizzlies double OT win over the Heat and advancement to the 2017 Summer League Semifinals.

Grind City Media's Alexis Morgan and Eric Hasseltine break down the Grizzlies double OT win over the Heat and advancement to the 2017 Summer League Semifinals.
Jul 15, 2017  |  02:43
Coach Cyprien's postgame locker room speech
Watch Coach Cyprien's speech following the Grizzlies win over the Heat and advancement to the Summer League Semifinals.
Jul 15, 2017  |  00:55
Grizzlies vs. Heat highlights
Watch highlights from the Grizzlies' double OT win over the Heat in the 2017 NBA Summer League Quarterfinals.
Jul 15, 2017  |  01:41
Wayne Selden on win over Heat
Eric Hasseltine catches up with Wayne Selden, Jr. about his performance and the team's advancement to the Summer Leauge Semifinals following a win over Miami.
Jul 15, 2017  |  02:07
Selden dunk replay
Watch Wayne Selden's dunk in transition against the Heat.
Jul 15, 2017  |  00:05
Coach Cyp on win over Miami
Eric Hasseltine talks with Coach Cyp about the team's win over the Heat and advancement to the Summer League Semifinals.
Jul 15, 2017  |  02:07
Selden ties the game
Wayne Selden, Jr. stuffs it for the tie against the Heat.
Jul 15, 2017  |  00:09
Brooks slam
Dillon Brooks throws it down against the Heat.
Jul 15, 2017  |  00:09
Zagorac lays it in
Rade Zagorac drives to the basket and finishes with the layup.
Jul 15, 2017  |  00:06
Martin to Davis
Jarell Martin picks a steal and dishes to Davis for the two-handed flush.
Jul 15, 2017  |  00:12
Nightly Notable: Wayne Selden
Highlight's from Wayne Selden as he scores 33 points in the Grizzlies win over the Suns.
Jul 13, 2017  |  01:41

Grizzlies defeat Heat; advance to Semifinals - GCM Recap

Posted: Jul 15, 2017

Wayne Selden scored a game-high 24 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat in double overtime 98-95 in the Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinals at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday. In a game that featured 10 ties and 15 lead changes, Miami's Gian Clavell hit a three-pointer with five seconds left to force the first overtime. Both teams went cold in the opening two-minute session, going 1-for-6 from the field, with the Grizzlies shooting 0-for-3, their lone points coming on two free throws. But in the second overtime, the Grizzlies, trailing 94-93 with 1:27 remaining, went on a 5-1 run to put the Heat away. Miami had one last chance, but Clavell's 25-footer missed with two seconds remaining.

The Heat stayed in the game thanks to long-distance shooting, as they went 16-of-34 from three-point range. The Grizzlies made just three of 15 from downtown but outrebounded the Heat, 48-38.

Selden, who also had five rebounds and four assists, was 0-for-5 from three-point distance, shooting 8-of-20 from the field. Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points and four steals off the bench, and reserve Vincent Hunter totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wade Baldwin IV had 12 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 4-of-17.

Clavell led Miami with 20 points in 31 bench minutes, hitting five three-pointers on 12 attempts. All of Matt Williams's 18 points came from long range, as he went 6-of-9 from the downtown and missed his only two-pointer. Reserve Zach Auguste scored 16 points. -- Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire.com

The Grizzlies will face the Blazers on Sunday, July 16 in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals (Time TBD). Catch all the action on ESPN2.

Key Stat of the Night

  • The game featured 10 ties and 15 lead changes.

Key Run of the Night

  • In the second OT, the Grizzlies, trailing 94-93 with 1:27 remaining, went on a 5-1 run to take the win.

Photos: Grizzlies vs. Heat

July 15, 2017

Player Notes

  • Wayne Selden scored a game-high 24 points
  • Dillon Brooksfinished with 14 points and four steals off the bench.
  • Vincent Hunter totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds.
  • Wade Baldwin IV had 12 points and 10 rebounds

