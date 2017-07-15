Grizzlies defeat Heat; advance to Semifinals - GCM Recap

Wayne Selden scored a game-high 24 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat in double overtime 98-95 in the Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinals at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday. In a game that featured 10 ties and 15 lead changes, Miami's Gian Clavell hit a three-pointer with five seconds left to force the first overtime. Both teams went cold in the opening two-minute session, going 1-for-6 from the field, with the Grizzlies shooting 0-for-3, their lone points coming on two free throws. But in the second overtime, the Grizzlies, trailing 94-93 with 1:27 remaining, went on a 5-1 run to put the Heat away. Miami had one last chance, but Clavell's 25-footer missed with two seconds remaining.

The Heat stayed in the game thanks to long-distance shooting, as they went 16-of-34 from three-point range. The Grizzlies made just three of 15 from downtown but outrebounded the Heat, 48-38.

Selden, who also had five rebounds and four assists, was 0-for-5 from three-point distance, shooting 8-of-20 from the field. Dillon Brooks finished with 14 points and four steals off the bench, and reserve Vincent Hunter totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wade Baldwin IV had 12 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 4-of-17.

Clavell led Miami with 20 points in 31 bench minutes, hitting five three-pointers on 12 attempts. All of Matt Williams's 18 points came from long range, as he went 6-of-9 from the downtown and missed his only two-pointer. Reserve Zach Auguste scored 16 points. -- Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire.com

The Grizzlies will face the Blazers on Sunday, July 16 in the Las Vegas Summer League Semifinals (Time TBD). Catch all the action on ESPN2.

Key Stat of the Night

The game featured 10 ties and 15 lead changes.

Key Run of the Night

In the second OT, the Grizzlies, trailing 94-93 with 1:27 remaining, went on a 5-1 run to take the win.

Photos: Grizzlies vs. Heat July 15, 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates a win against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Deyonta Davis #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for the jump ball after overtime against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Zak Irvin #57 of the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Norvel Pelle #62 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Norvel Pelle #62 of the Miami Heat shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Deyonta Davis #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Matt Williams #54 of the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Gian Clavell #53 of the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Vince Hunter #32 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes for a lay up against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Amir Williams #35 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Amir Williams #35 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies passes the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Amir Williams #35 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Amir Williams #35 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Amir Williams #35 of the Memphis Grizzlies boxes out Lamond Murray Jr. #58 of the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Deyonta Davis #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wade Baldwin IV #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Rade Zagorac #52 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Wayne Selden #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a lay up against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Deyonta Davis #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Jarell Martin #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the Quarterfinals of the 2017 Summer League on July 15, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images Loading recommendations

See more photos.

Player Notes